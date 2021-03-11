Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DHI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

