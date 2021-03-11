Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DHI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $85.00.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
