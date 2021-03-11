Barclays Begins Coverage on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

