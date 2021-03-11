Barclays Boosts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 46

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 39.75 ($0.52).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41.31 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,181,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,813,391. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £29.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.78.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Insiders have bought 378,947 shares of company stock worth $14,021,437 in the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

