Barclays Cuts Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target to $16.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

