Barclays Downgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Underweight

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $$11.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

