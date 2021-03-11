Barclays PLC Acquires 337,724 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.49% of CubeSmart worth $31,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

