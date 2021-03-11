Barclays PLC Buys 3,230 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $30,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.48. 2,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,455. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

