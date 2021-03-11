Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,037 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $34,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

ARE stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

