Barclays PLC Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 255.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,726 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.66% of HMS worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HMS by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,001,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after acquiring an additional 392,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 2,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,028. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

