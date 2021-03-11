Barclays PLC Has $23.93 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,443 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Fortive worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 317,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,573. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

