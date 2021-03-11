Barclays PLC Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 121.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

