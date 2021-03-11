Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,666 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Entergy worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,871. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

