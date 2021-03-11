Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $32,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in DTE Energy by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $125.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

