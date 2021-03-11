Barclays Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $68.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.35 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.