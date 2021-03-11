Barclays Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $26.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

VECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

