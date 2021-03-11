Barclays Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $26.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

VECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

