Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

