Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 315,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
