Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 315,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

