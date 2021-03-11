Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 29.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

