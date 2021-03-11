Barclays Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Overweight

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

