Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.50. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 141,202 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $67.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

