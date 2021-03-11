Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce sales of $17.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.92 million and the lowest is $17.19 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $68.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $90.89 million to $103.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.55 million, a PE ratio of -244.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $3,743,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.