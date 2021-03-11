Barnes & Noble Education Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,631 call options on the company. This is an increase of 521% compared to the average volume of 585 call options.

BNED stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 47,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,289. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $436.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

