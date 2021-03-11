Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Holdings Cut by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services comprises about 3.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.46. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $538.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

