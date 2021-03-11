Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,073,955 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 3.6% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Barrick Gold worth $47,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 849,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,470,844. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

