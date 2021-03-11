Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Trading Down 0.4%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2,210.00 and last traded at $2,210.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,217.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,271.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2,204.02.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

