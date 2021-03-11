BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and $1.40 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00497163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.00578218 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00074039 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

