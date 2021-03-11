Basid Coin (BASID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.82 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $61.82 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.67 or 0.00499464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00564169 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072971 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,952,726 tokens. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

