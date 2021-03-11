Bata (BTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $243.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Bata has a market capitalization of $135,989.95 and approximately $243.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.32 or 0.00349599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.