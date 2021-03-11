BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.29

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.29 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 93.08 ($1.22). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.23), with a volume of 407,865 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The stock has a market cap of £413.13 million and a P/E ratio of 42.64.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

