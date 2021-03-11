Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.12

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €50.12 ($58.96) and traded as high as €53.69 ($63.16). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €53.05 ($62.41), with a volume of 3,337,639 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.12.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

