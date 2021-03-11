Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.59 ($86.58).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €81.34 ($95.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.