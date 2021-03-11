Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €77.00 by Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.09 ($87.17).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €81.34 ($95.69) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €71.65 and a 200-day moving average of €67.87. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

