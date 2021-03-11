Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Trading Down 18.6%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL)’s stock price dropped 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 215,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 163,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYL shares. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$59.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.