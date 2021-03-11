BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 243.4% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BB Liquidating stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About BB Liquidating
