BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 243.4% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BB Liquidating stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Get BB Liquidating alerts:

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for BB Liquidating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Liquidating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.