Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 26,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 796% from the average daily volume of 2,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

