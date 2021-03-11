BeatzCoin Price Up 123.5% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $183.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 123.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 222% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

