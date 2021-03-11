Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

BBBY opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

