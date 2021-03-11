Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $403,316.59 and $11,422.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00699009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

