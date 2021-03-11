Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0012 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $307,671.99 and approximately $2,107.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 258,028,630 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

