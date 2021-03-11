Beldex Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $85.71 million and approximately $94,059.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 98.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.