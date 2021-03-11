Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 6.2% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,392. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.