Bellevue Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $360.10. 4,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,377. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $382.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.