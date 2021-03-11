Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNFT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $462.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

