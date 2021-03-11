Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 10,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $463.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.