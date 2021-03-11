Berenberg Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €17.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOX. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.85 ($18.65).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €13.97 ($16.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.26.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

