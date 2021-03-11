Berenberg Bank Increases Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,378.33 ($18.01).

ABC traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,522 ($19.89). The company had a trading volume of 223,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 254.00. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,652.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,452.77.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

