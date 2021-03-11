Berenberg Bank Raises Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 315

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

Shares of LON:LGEN traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 285.15 ($3.73). The stock had a trading volume of 6,117,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of £17.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.07.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

