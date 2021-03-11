Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.