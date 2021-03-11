Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.28). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.45. 1,116,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,395 shares of company stock valued at $27,651,590.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

